Anvisa authorizes emergency use of covid-19 vaccines

The National Health Surveillance Agency (Anvisa) temporarily authorized the emergency use of vaccines against covid-19 in Brazil. The decision was communicated by the Collegiate Board of the regulatory body on Thursday (10), during an extraordinary meeting.

According to the director of Anvisa, Alessandra Bastos Soares, the authorization for emergency use facilitates the availability and use of immunizers against the new coronavirus in priority publics, even if they have not yet obtained the registration with the agency. Therefore, it is necessary to meet minimum quality, safety and efficiency requirements.

This means that the measure opens the way for companies interested in applying for an emergency authorization to place the order. However, Soares points out that no company involved in the manufacture of vaccines has so far sought the agency with this type of demand.

Anvisa also stressed that it can suspend, modify or even cancel this temporary authorization for the use of the immunizer in Brazil at any time, based on scientific and technical elements.

Vaccines with potential for use in Brazil

At the moment, four vaccines to combat the new coronavirus are in phase 3 testing in Brazil. One of them is CoronaVac, developed by the Chinese Sinovac in partnership with the Butantan Institute, chosen by the São Paulo government to start immunization in the state from January.

The others are the vaccine made by Pfizer in partnership with BioNTech, whose application is being made in the United Kingdom, and the one developed by AstraZeneca and Oxford. In addition, there are ongoing trials of Johnson’s vaccine.

If these companies want to request the emergency use of their immunizers, they will need to apply to Anvisa. To grant authorization, it will analyze on a case-by-case basis, considering data from clinical and non-clinical studies, provisional test results, monitoring and control strategies and good manufacturing practices, among other evidences presented by pharmaceutical companies.

Companies interested in the application must also submit data proving that the manufacture and stability are adequate to guarantee the quality of the immunizer. After analyzing all of this information received, the decision on whether or not to grant emergency authorization will be left to the board of the regulatory agency.



