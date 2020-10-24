Anvisa authorized to purchase CoronaVac vaccine

The National Health Surveillance Agency (Anvisa) authorized, this Friday (23), the import of 6 million doses of CoronaVac, immunization developed by the Chinese laboratory Sinovac. The order was placed on an exceptional basis by the Butantan Institute, a partner of the Asian pharmaceutical company in Brazil.

In the request sent to the regulatory agency, Butantan claimed that the authorization could facilitate the anticipation of the distribution of the covid-19 vaccine to a portion of the population, according to the Ministry of Health’s recommendations for use.

Even with the authorization given, Anvisa stressed that the application can only happen when the product obtains the health registration. According to her, the importer is responsible for ensuring the safety, efficacy and quality of the vaccine, one of those being tested in the country to combat the new coronavirus.

It is worth remembering that the Chinese vaccine is currently in the third phase of clinical trials. Approximately 10,000 Brazilian volunteers have already received the doses, and the results of this testing should be released in the coming weeks. According to the schedule released by the governor of São Paulo João Dória, vaccination may start in December, depending on the approval of the product.

Agreement provides for 46 million doses

In addition to the 6 million imported doses, which are ready to be used, the agreement between Butantan and Sinovac foresees another 40 million doses to be produced in Brazil.

But for that, the institution needs imported inputs, which have been the subject of complaints in recent days. According to São Paulo authorities, Anvisa delayed the release of imports of raw materials from China, a fact denied by the agency.

CoronaVac was also involved in another dispute this week. After announcing the purchase of 46 million doses of the Chinese immunizing agent, Health Minister Eduardo Pazuello ended up having to go back, when President Jair Bolsonaro ordered the deal to be canceled.



