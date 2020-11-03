AnTuTu: October’s Most Powerful Android Phones

AnTuTu announced the most powerful Android phones of October as every month, and the summit moved to Huawei’s new flagship Mate 40 Pro. How long Huawei can hold the summit is a mystery.
AnTuTu, one of the first platforms that come to mind when it comes to synthetic tests, published the list of the best Android smartphones in October 2020. The Mate 40 Pro, the newest flagship of the Chinese smartphone manufacturer Huawei, has taken the top from the Vivo IQOO 5 Pro.
Huawei Mate 40 Pro, which met with consumers as of last month, became the most powerful smartphone of October with an average of 685,339 points in AnTuTu with its 8 GB RAM + 256 GB storage version. The 12 GB RAM + 256 GB storage version of the Vivo IQOO 5 Pro dropped one place and ranked second.
For those who do not know; Huawei’s new flagship Mate 40 Pro is powered by the Kirin 9000 processor with an 8-core CPU and a 24-core GPU. The 8-core CPU that provides the main processing power of the device has one Cortex-A77 3.13 GHz, three Cortex-A77 2.54 GHz and four Cortex-A55 2.05 GHz cores.
October 2020 most powerful Android smartphones according to AnTuTu
Huawei Mate 40 Pro – 685.339
Vivo iQOO 5 Pro – 663.979
Vivo iQOO 5 – 663.767
Vivo X50 Pro + – 661.342
Redmi K30S – 660.133
Xiaomi Mi 10 Ultra – 659,561
Asus ROG Phone 3 – 630.765
Lenovo Legion Pro – 625.394
Tencent Black Shark 3S – 617.990
OPPO Find X2 Pro – 611.419
Huawei Mate 40 Pro features
Processor: Kirin 9000
RAM: 8 GB
Storage: 256 GB
Display: 6.67 inch 90 Hz OLED
Rear Camera: 50 MP + 12 MP + 20 MP + ToF
Front Camera: 13 MP + ToF
Battery: 4400 mAh, 66W fast charging
Operating System: Android 10, EMUI 11