AnTuTu: October’s Most Powerful Android Phones

AnTuTu announced the most powerful Android phones of October as every month, and the summit moved to Huawei’s new flagship Mate 40 Pro. How long Huawei can hold the summit is a mystery.

AnTuTu, one of the first platforms that come to mind when it comes to synthetic tests, published the list of the best Android smartphones in October 2020. The Mate 40 Pro, the newest flagship of the Chinese smartphone manufacturer Huawei, has taken the top from the Vivo IQOO 5 Pro.

Huawei Mate 40 Pro, which met with consumers as of last month, became the most powerful smartphone of October with an average of 685,339 points in AnTuTu with its 8 GB RAM + 256 GB storage version. The 12 GB RAM + 256 GB storage version of the Vivo IQOO 5 Pro dropped one place and ranked second.

For those who do not know; Huawei’s new flagship Mate 40 Pro is powered by the Kirin 9000 processor with an 8-core CPU and a 24-core GPU. The 8-core CPU that provides the main processing power of the device has one Cortex-A77 3.13 GHz, three Cortex-A77 2.54 GHz and four Cortex-A55 2.05 GHz cores.

October 2020 most powerful Android smartphones according to AnTuTu

Huawei Mate 40 Pro – 685.339

Vivo iQOO 5 Pro – 663.979

Vivo iQOO 5 – 663.767

Vivo X50 Pro + – 661.342

Redmi K30S – 660.133

Xiaomi Mi 10 Ultra – 659,561

Asus ROG Phone 3 – 630.765

Lenovo Legion Pro – 625.394

Tencent Black Shark 3S – 617.990

OPPO Find X2 Pro – 611.419

Huawei Mate 40 Pro features

Processor: Kirin 9000

RAM: 8 GB

Storage: 256 GB

Display: 6.67 inch 90 Hz OLED

Rear Camera: 50 MP + 12 MP + 20 MP + ToF

Front Camera: 13 MP + ToF

Battery: 4400 mAh, 66W fast charging

Operating System: Android 10, EMUI 11



