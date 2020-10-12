AnTuTu Announces The Most Powerful Android Phones

AnTuTu, which regularly announces smartphones with the highest average score on its platform every month, finally announced the most powerful Android smartphones of September.

Although it does not exactly reflect the real user experience, synthetic performance test results are one of the first things that those who want to buy a “powerful” smartphone look at. Aware of this, AnTuTu regularly publishes the “most powerful Android smartphones” list every month, including the smartphones that were released the previous month.

The latest “most powerful Android smartphones” list published by AnTuTu includes smartphones that were released on or before September 1-30. The “launched” detail here is important because if a smartphone is introduced on the specified dates but has not been released, it is not taken into consideration for AnTuTu.

According to AnTuTu data, Vivo iQOO 5 Pro achieves an average of 663,752 points with its 12 GB RAM + 256 GB storage version and is the most powerful smartphone of September. Its brother iQOO 5, on the other hand, with the same memory option, gets an average score of 662,165 and finds itself in the second place of the list.

According to AnTuTu, the third most powerful smartphone of September was the Xiaomi Mi 10 Ultra, which achieved an average of 648,624 points with its 16 GB RAM + 512 GB storage version. The fourth in the list is Vivo X50 Pro +, which is also a Vivo model. The X50 Pro + has an average score of 626,500 with its 12 GB RAM + 256 GB storage version.

September’s most powerful Android smartphones according to AnTuTu

Vivo IQOO 5 Pro (12 GB + 256 GB) – 663,752 points

Vivo IQOO 5 (12 GB + 256 GB) – 662,165 points

Xiaomi Mi 10 Ultra (16GB + 256GB) – 648,624 points

Vivo X50 Pro + (12GB + 256GB) – 626,500 points

Lenovo Legion Pro (12GB + 256GB) – 625,721 points

Asus ROG Phone 3 (12 GB + 128 GB) – 622,234 points

Nubia Red Magic 3s (12 GB + 256 GB) – 617,111 points

OPPO Find X2 Pro (12 GB + 256 GB) – 609,791 points

OPPO Find X2 (8GB + 256GB) – 603,740 points

Xiaomi Mi 10 Pro (12GB + 512GB) – 602,584 points

Not content with listing only the most powerful Android phones, AnTuTu also revealed the best smartphones in the middle segment. Redmi 10X Pro and Redmi 10X 5G, powered by Dimensity 820 processors, were at the top of AnTuTu in the middle segment. Honor 30, Huawei Nova 7 and Huawei Nova 7 Pro, powered by Kirin 985, were the models that appeared in the continuation of the list.

September’s most powerful mid-range Android smartphones, according to AnTuTu

Redmi 10X Pro (8GB + 128GB) – 397,963 points

Redmi 10X 5G (6GB + 128GB) – 392,236 points

Honor 30 (8GB + 128GB) – 385.312 points

Huawei Nova 7 (8GB + 128GB) – 382,862 points

Huawei Nova 7 Pro (8GB + 128GB) – 381,757 points

Honor X10 (6GB + 128GB) – 361,460 points

Honor 30s (8GB + 128GB) – 355.403 points

Huawei Nova 7 SE (8GB + 128GB) – 351,074 points

Redmi K30 5G Extreme (6GB + 128GB) – 349,297 points

OPPO Reno4 5G (8GB + 128GB) – 338,961 points



