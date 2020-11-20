Antonio Valencia, could play in Liga MX

The Gallos Blancos del Querétaro want to add a superstar to their filar: it is Antonio Valencia, a former Manchester United player, who they are looking for as a reinforcement for the 2021 Clausura Tournament.

According to information from ESPN, the Ecuadorian soccer player could arrive in Mexico next week, after the approach has been positive.

In addition, the friendship he has with Jefferson Montero, new reinforcement of Querétaro, has influenced the negotiation to close.

Querétaro is negotiating directly with the player, since he has a free card and does not belong to any club.

The soccer player is expected to arrive in Mexico on Sunday or at the latest at the beginning of the following week, pending medical examinations and signing his relationship with the team.

Antonio Valencia was a Manchester Unites player for a decade, from 2009 to 2019, where he played 241 games.



