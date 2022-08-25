Antonio Gibson seems to have got a new role in “Commanders”

Antonio Gibson is adding something new to his repository ahead of the 2022 season.

In addition to being both a running back and a receiver, it looks like he will be Washington’s comeback player.

“There’s still something else you need to see, but you know, I think he’s there. I think. I think he did a good job,” Rivera said through Sam Fortier. “When you watch it on film, you see him circling over the ball, getting under it and catching the ball. That’s what he excelled at in college, and we’re very happy that he’s doing that.”

Gibson performed some kickback duties when he was in Memphis in 2019. He averaged 28 yards per kickoff return and even returned one for a touchdown.

This can help Washington get ahead, which will help score more points per game.

Gibson will replace DeAndre Carter, who was one of the best responders in the league last season. He signed with the Los Angeles Chargers after averaging 25 yards per kickoff return with the Commanders.