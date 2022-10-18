Antonio Conte Says Cristiano Ronaldo Needs To Stay Calm

Tottenham manager Antonio Conte has named Cristiano Ronaldo as Manchester United’s most dangerous player.

United will face Tottenham tomorrow at Old Trafford. Speaking at his press conference before the decisive match, Conte praised Ronaldo, whom he, along with Lionel Messi, called the best player in the history of football.

Conte, warning his players against taking Ronaldo lightly, said: “Last season he [Ronaldo] gave us a hat-trick. We’re talking about an incredible player, a top player. We’re talking about a player who continues to benefit the team he plays for.”

“We lost 3-2, but we lost to him [Ronaldo], not United last season. I remember it very well because we played a very good game.”

“I hope tomorrow he will remain calm, and not like last season when he scored three goals.”

Another player who earned the Italian’s praise in a press release was Christian Eriksen.

The Dane worked with Conte at Inter Milan in Serie A, where they won the Scudetto.

The Tottenham boss refused to divulge whether he was interested in Eriksen’s return to North London before United sensationally captured him and signed him as a free agent.

He admitted that he would like to work with the 30-year-old football player again and train him.

Conte also confirmed that although he did not personally know United coach Eric ten Haga, he was firmly aware of his style of play and exploits with Ajax.

As a sign of support for his fellow manager, the 53-year-old footballer insisted that United fans and the club’s management should provide him with the time and financial support necessary to form a team in his image.