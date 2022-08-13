Antonio Brown is interested in one NFL team: Fan reaction

Former NFL receiver Antonio Brown is still a free agent and seems to have his eye on one NFL team.

Earlier this week, Brown told TMZ Sports that Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones should call him. In a brief interview with TMZ Sports, Brown expressed interest in playing for the Cowboys.

“Tell Jerry Jones to call me,” Brown told TMZ Sports. Brown continued, “Maybe if they want a production.”

While most of the football world simply ignores his comments, a few fans are intrigued by the idea — at least for the sake of jokes.

“It makes too much sense. Huge screens at the stadium will make AB watch how he lives in 8 home games and one defeat in the playoffs,” one fan joked.

“That would be incredible,” another fan said.

“To perform at the Cowboys show in between halves?” a third fan joked.

In seven games last season, Brown threw 42 for 545 yards and four touchdowns. He seemed to be on his way to another solid season before a tantrum on the sideline led to his departure from the field-and the team.

Will he play in the NFL again?