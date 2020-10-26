Antonio Briseño confirms that he is one of the Chivas player

Before the Chivas del Guadalajara match against Cruz Azul, it was confirmed that three players from the Guadalajara team contracted Covid-19. Despite the fact that no name was revealed, several media reported that Antonio Briseño was among those infected.

The central defender confirmed this Monday that, indeed, he is one of the players of the institution that contracted the virus, after testing positive.

The “Pollo” Briseño published a letter on social networks to reveal that he is asymptomatic and claims to feel good.

“Dear friends, family, and the media, I hereby want to report that I tested positive for COVID-19. I was quite strict to adhere to the protocols and still I contracted the virus, luckily I have no symptoms and now I feel fine. […] For now I invite you to continue using a mask, wash your hands and stay socially distant ”.

Regarding his family, Antonio Briseño said that “they all came out negative, they are now living with my parents (wife and daughter) and I am doing the quarantine alone at home.”

The Mexican player also said that he will do a live on Monday night to speak more in detail about it.



