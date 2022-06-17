Antonio Banderas is a government assassin in the code—named Banshee trailer

The official trailer for the upcoming action thriller “Code Name Banshee” has appeared. Starring Antonio Banderas as Caleb, a former fugitive assassin, the film focuses on his struggle for survival after his protégé Banshee (Jamie King) discovers a bounty on his head. Behind the pair in the role of a deadly mercenary known as Anthony is the actor of “Sons of Anarchy” Tommy Flanagan, and Katherine Davis will play Caleb’s daughter Haley.

Now the official trailer for “Code Name Banshee,” released by Screen Media Films, shows Banderas channeling his inner John Wick. Showcasing Banshee’s tense reunion with Caleb, the pair quickly reach an uneasy alliance to protect each other from mortal danger. Introducing the armed Anthony, who clearly declares his intention to end Caleb, Banshee vows to stop him. Jumping between scenes of fights, the couple finds temporary shelter with Caleb’s daughter Haley, who seems to be just as ready to shed blood for her father. Eventually Caleb remarks, “To be honest, I’ve seen worse.” Check out the trailer below:

Related: All films by Sylvester Stallone and Antonio Banderas, ranked

Directed by John Kees (“Survivor”, “Hostage Robber”) and written by Matthew Rogers (“Survivor”), the new film currently has no rating, although the trailer promises strong violence. Currently enjoying the efforts of a busy year, Banderas is no stranger to the action genre, having gained fame thanks to such major games as The Mask of Zorro and Desperate. His latest role preceded his long-awaited return as the voice of the Cat in the DreamWorks sequel “Puss in Boots: The Last Wish,” as well as his upcoming appearances in the films “Indiana Jones 5” and “Enforcer.” Code Name Banshee, scheduled for release on the same day on demand and in theaters, is released on July 1.