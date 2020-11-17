Antoine Griezmann: His friend Pedri thinks he’s unlucky!

Antoine Griezmann seems in great difficulty since he joined FC Barcelona. His teammate Pedri talks about bad luck …

What is happening for Antoine Griezmann? Could the football player who recently joined FC Barcelona be the victim of bad luck? Probably, according to Pedri.

It is true that the French sportsman does not seem quite at his ease alongside Lionel Messi. In an interview with M6, the Ballon’s uncle said his nephew was struggling to progress in Spain.

“I knew he wasn’t going to do it for the first six months, but I didn’t think it would last a year. Besides, with Messi, I know what’s going on inside, it’s not easy. In Barcelona, ​​it does not work enough and training is done to please some players, ”said the uncle of the football player.

And that’s not all. According to Spanish newspapers, Ronald Koeman, who is none other than Griezmann’s manager, is losing his player’s confidence.

ANTOINE GRIEZMANN LACK OF LUCK ACCORDING TO PEDRI

Since leaving Atlético de Madrid for FC Barcelona, ​​Antoine Griezmann’s weeks have not been quite the same. The latter misses many opportunities on the field.

So much so that his teammate, Pedri, spoke of bad luck, then. In an interview with Cadena SER, the soccer player made statements about his friend.

The latter thus confided: “Griezmann, I see it well. He has chances but he is unlucky that his balls do not fit. But he brings us a lot when he plays ”. Qualified comments, therefore.

And he’s not the only one who believes in himself. Rivaldo therefore recently insisted that Antoine Griezmann was “good enough to play for FC Barcelona” in an interview with Betfair.



