Antoine Griezmann and his brother arrive at OM in Esport!

Good news for fans of player Antoine Griezmann! He and his brother both land at OM in Esport! Good news for fans of player Antoine Griezmann! He and his brother both land at OM in Esport!

Indeed, to the delight of Antoine Griezmann fans, the official announcement fell on the networks a few hours ago! In an official press release published on its website, OM has therefore announced a new partnership with Grizi Esport!

Shock on the web! The fans are delighted because Grizi Esport is none other than the team founded by Antoine Griezmann and his brother!

But that’s not all ! As part of this collaboration, gamers Rafsou and Mino will represent OM on FIFA for the coming season!

“OM are happy to announce their partnership with @GriziEsport! The club will be represented by the players of the structure during the FIFA competitions “tweeted OM a few hours ago!

ANTOINE GRIEZMANN AND HIS BROTHER JOIN OM FOR THE NEXT FIFA 2020 – 2021!

In the text published by the club coached by André Villas-Boas, Théo Griezmann, president of Grizi Esport, said: “It is a great honor to be associated with a club as prestigious as OM. As an OM fan, the story is all the more beautiful. We will try to carry the colors of Grizi Esport and OM in the various competitions to come with two extremely talented players who have already performed on the French and international scene. ”

Making the buzz on the web, Antoine Griezmann fans then invaded twitter! Unsurprisingly, the video went viral within hours!

In fact, fans were quick to comment on this new collaboration with Antoine Griezmann! “Can’t wait to see @ G4B_Kiroko cast with a beautiful OM grr jersey” or “MARSEILLE: Straight to the point GRIZI: Right to lift the cup What happiness! »« Vamos Griezman !!!! We love you. “



