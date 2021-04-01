Anticipated M1 support for Opera arrives

Opera has released a new update for its Mac version. The popular web browser has finally gained Apple Silicon M1 processor support. Opera will now perform 2 times faster on Macs with M1 processors.

Opera is now faster on Mac devices with M1 processors

Opera made a statement on the official website regarding the update. He stated that the users make an effort to improve the experience they encounter while surfing the internet. Stating that there was an increase in performance in the browser compared to the previous version thanks to the Apple Silicon M1 processor support, the company stated the following in its statement:

“Like Apple, Opera’s goal is to make your online experience as smooth as possible. With this latest version, Opera runs 2 times faster than the previous version of our browser. This means quicker access to your favorite websites and faster switching to Opera’s built-in features such as WhatsApp, Telegram, Twitter and Instagram. ”

Opera has renewed its mobile application on iOS and iPadOS operating systems last week. It gave the application a simpler and minimal look. The company continues to innovate without slowing down that will increase the quality of the browser. The published M1 update is one of these innovations.

The number of applications with M1 support is increasing

After Apple parted ways with Intel and switched to its own ARM-based Silicon M1 processors, software developers began to revise their applications. Many software giants such as Microsoft, Google and Adobe brought M1 support to their applications.

Applications without M1 processor support can work with the Rosetta 2 emulator. For those who don’t know, Rosetta 2 enables Intel-based applications to work with Macs with Apple Silicon M1 processors. However, since this emulator does not run the application natively, it causes noticeable performance loss. Developers who do not want to leave users with this problem must make their applications compatible with the M1 processor.