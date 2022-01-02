Anti-Vaccine MP’s Marjorie Taylor Greene Twitter Account Suspended

Twitter suspended the account of Republican Member of the House of Representatives Marjorie Taylor Greene indefinitely for distorting Covid-19.

Social media platform Twitter announced that it has suspended the personal account of Republican Member of the House of Representatives Marjorie Taylor Greene indefinitely for distorting Covid-19.

In the statement made on Twitter, it was stated that Greene ‘s personal account “@mtgreenee” was permanently suspended on the grounds that she constantly shared false information about Covid-19.

Greene, a Republican from the state of Georgia , still has access to the official Twitter account “@RepMTG” .

Greene was often criticized for spreading disinformation about Covid-19 and being anti-vaccine and anti-mask, in her posts on her personal Twitter account.

Marjorie Taylor Greene’s Twitter account has been temporarily suspended several times before for violating the social media platform’s policies.

QAnon supporter and Trump supporter Greene has made many untrue comments in the past, including that the 9/11 attacks were fabrications.