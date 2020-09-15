Anti-racist message from Lewis Hamilton

Formula 1 driver Lewis Hamilton gave an anti-racist message at the Tuscan Grand Prix by wearing a t-shirt that read “Arrest the cops who killed Breonna Taylor”. The FIA ​​spokesperson said the issue was “actively considered”, adding that Formula 1 was a non-political organization.

Six-time world champion, Formula 1 ‘driver Lewis Hamilton delivered an anti-racist message in his t-shirt before celebrating his win at the Tuscan GP.

According to the news reported by NTV Spor, the article “Arrest the police who killed Breonna Taylor” on Lewis’ t-shirt drew attention.

The FIA ​​spokesperson said the issue was “actively considered”, adding that Formula 1 was a non-political organization. Speaking to the BBC, an official stated that no investigation will be launched against Hamilton.

“I wanted to draw attention to the fact that there were people killed in the street. And someone was killed in his own house, and they were in the wrong house and those men are still roaming free,” Hamilton said after winning the race.

Mercedes F1 boss Toto Wolff said in a statement that Hamilton received full support from the organization in highlighting racial injustice and that it is up to him to choose which t-shirts he wants to wear to show this: “No doubt, it’s all his decision. We’ll support him no matter what he does. The team. fights against all forms of racism and discrimination, and Lewis’ personal struggle for Black Lives Matter. ”

Breonna Taylor, 26, was repeatedly shot and killed by police who entered her home in Louisville, Kentucky in March.



