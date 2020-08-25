Anti-drone technology at airports, are they so dangerous?

On February 3, a Monday that seemed calm became very intense in Barajas when the presence of several unauthorized drones forced the government to make the decision to temporarily close the Adolfo Suarez airport. This situation occurred just 48 hours after the terrorist attack in London, I have set off all the alarms.

The danger of drones at airports

The emergency situation was reminiscent of what happened a little over a year and a half ago in England, when at Christmas 2018 the presence of drones on the Gatwick airport runways caused chaos, causing delays in 760 flights and 110,000 passengers flying. inside and outside the country to start your vacation.

As this is becoming a very dangerous situation – a simple drone can cause an airport to collapse in just minutes – the United States has decided not to gamble and the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) announced today that it plans to evaluate technologies and systems that they could “detect and mitigate potential security risks posed by unmanned aircraft.”

Research Program for the Detection and Mitigation of Unmanned Aircraft Systems in Airports

The effort will be part of the agency’s Research Program for Detection and Mitigation of Unmanned Aircraft Systems in Airports. The FAA plans to test and evaluate at least 10 technologies or systems. And evaluations are expected to begin later this year initially at the FAA’s William J. Hughes Technical Center, located next to New Jersey’s Atlantic City International Airport.

After initial tests and evaluations in New Jersey, the agency hopes to expand the effort to four additional airports in the United States. Those selections will be made at a later date. Interested manufacturers, vendors, and integrators of drone detection and / or mitigation technologies / systems will have 45 days to respond to the FAA’s announcement.

The FAA Reauthorization Act of 2018 requires “the agency to ensure that technologies used to detect or mitigate potential risks posed by unmanned aircraft do not interfere with safe airport operations.” How long will it take to see such a system in European airports?



