Anthony Starr’s Boys Teaser Homelander Storyline for Future Seasons

Anthony Starr of The Boys talks about where his character, Homelander, is going to go in future seasons, after the revelations of the season 3 finale. The finale of the third season of the series aired on July 8, and Prime Video has already renewed it for a fourth season. In addition to Starr, the show features Karl Urban, Jack Quaid, Erin Moriarty, Karen Fukahara and Jensen Ackles.

“Boys” tells about a world in which people with superpowers are praised by the public, allowing them to secretly commit terrible deeds. The world’s most famous superhero, Starr’s Homelander, is portrayed as an arrogant psychopath hiding behind his public veneer of kindness in a satire on American nationalism. In the finale of the third season of “Boys,” Homelander struggled with the revelation that Ackles’ Boy Soldier is his father, and attended a rally where he brutally kills a dissident to the delight and approval of the crowd.

Related: Will Soldier Boy return in season 4 of “Boys” (and How can he)?

Answering a question from Comicbook, Starr talks about where Homelander will go in future seasons, saying that its finale is completely at odds with reality. He goes on to say that the Homelander really wants a family, but if he got one, he wouldn’t be able to stop his villainy stemming from the lack of his own identity. He also mentions that there is no redemption for the Homelander, since he has gone so far into his darkness – he has no hope of getting out of it, and it would be a betrayal of the character if he did. Read Starr’s quote below:

I think the ultimate goal of the character is in direct contradiction with reality. I think he would like to have a family. And I think it’s all wrapped up in fantasy. It’s all wrapped up in fantasy, everything he really wants. And I think if he ever got what he wanted, he wouldn’t know how to stop. I think he needs to struggle with something in order to have at least some kind of identity, and he really doesn’t have a special identity. So God help the world if he gets what he wants.

In “Boys,” the Homelander has always been distinguished by his impulsiveness and lack of any true connection, since he knows how to maintain power only through fear. Starr says that the Homelander will never be able to get what he wants, because if he did, he would realize that nothing can satisfy his sense of emptiness. In the Homelander arc in the third season of “Boys,” he realizes that he can’t rely on anyone and can only get respect from those who won’t challenge him.

With such a vile villain at the center, it is difficult to understand how the writers of “Boys” will be able to maintain the interest of the Homelander, because because of his character, it is difficult for him to remain irresistible. However, Starr’s engaging acting keeps the character in the spotlight, with the charisma and range that make the character so interesting. Starr is right when he says Homelander is not connected to reality, and fans will have to wait for season 4 of The Boys to see what he does with it next.