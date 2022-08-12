Anthony Scaramucci Says Bitcoin Could Reach $300,000

Famous investor Anthony Scaramucci claimed that Bitcoin could reach the level of $ 300,000.

You can follow us on our Twitter and Telegram channel to be instantly informed about the last minute developments.

According to Scaramucci, it doesn’t matter if Bitcoin was bought at $20,000 or $60,000.

Anthony Scaramucci Trusts Bitcoin

Scaramucci believes that Bitcoin will reach its price target in the next six years with extreme bullishness.

It is also worth remembering that the investor previously claimed that Bitcoin will reach the level of $ 100,000 by the end of 2021.

The main point in Scaramucci’s argument was BlackRock’s Bitcoin move. BlackRock, the world’s largest investment firm, has activated the trust that allows its clients to invest directly in Bitcoin.

You may be interested in: Crypto Analyst Addresses BTC, DOT and ROSE

Scaramucci admitted in July that investing heavily in Bitcoin was a mistake in the short term. However, the experienced investor emphasizes that Bitcoin should be bought long-term at every opportunity.

Scaramucci thinks that the Fed’s aggressive interest rate policy will decrease for a while and then Bitcoin will rise even higher.

The former White House adviser has repeatedly compared buying Bitcoin to buying early Amazon stock.

The investor is also interested in Algorand and Solana.