Anthony: Neymar defends Manchester United winger after criticism for “showing off”

Manchester United winger Anthony received a lot of criticism for his skill in the match against Sheriff Tiraspol on Thursday evening.

The 22-year-old made his famous throw of the ball before handing it out for a goal kick.

United legend Paul Scholes criticized Anthony on BT Sport: “If I was in sixth place, I know what I would do.”

“It’s just ridiculous; it’s a show-off.”

“He doesn’t hit a person, he doesn’t entertain anyone, but he is what he is.”

“I’ve seen him do it at Ajax as well, and he is what he is, but he needs to be knocked out.”

Anthony responded to the criticism with an Instagram post.

He uploaded a story that translates as: “We are known for our art, and I will not stop doing what brought me to where I am!”

His Brazilian compatriot Neymar reposted this story on his page, adding further:

“Keep it up, nothing changes! Courage and joy.”

Anthony is a special player who is still raw and developing.

Eric ten Hag knows perfectly well how to turn him into the player we all know he can become.

While some may criticize an unnecessary skill, others may find it interesting and part of why they love football.