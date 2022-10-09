Anthony Martial will lead the Manchester United line for the match with Everton

Anthony Martial will start today’s match against Everton in the role of a central striker, and Cristiano Ronaldo will drop to the bench.

Jaydon Sancho also lost his place in the starting lineup, and Marcus Rashford was selected for the left wing spot.

Elsewhere, Casemiro retains his place ahead of Scott McTominay in the game at Goodison Park.

The squad chosen by Eric ten Hag largely meets the expectations of United fans after the team’s struggle to win over Omonia Nicosia on Thursday.

Sancho was sent off at halftime in that game, as was Tyrel Malasia, who lost his place to Luke Shaw.

Shaw looked the best option when he came out for Malasia both in the game on Thursday and in the Manchester derby last Sunday.

Raphael Varane is on the bench, having recovered from injury, but Victor Lindelof retains his place next to Lisandro Martinez, suggesting that Varane may still not be 100%.

Bruno Fernandes became captain again in the absence of Harry Maguire.

Maguire was injured and was reportedly vacationing with his wife and family.

Anthony continues on the right flank.

In addition to Ronaldo, Sancho, McTominay and Malasia, Tom Heaton, Facundo Pellistri, Anthony Elanga and Fred are on the bench.

The start at Goodison Park is at 19:00.