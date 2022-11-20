Anthony Martial Was Involved in a Fiery Fight on The Training Ground With Dan Goram

Manchester United striker Anthony Martial was involved in a fight on the training ground with a youth team player.

Eric ten Hag was conducting a training session, which was one of the last before the United stars who are not participating in the World Cup can go on a break.

It is said that at the session, Ten Hag invited several players of the youth team to help make up the numbers with so many stars playing for the national team.

One of them was Dan Gore, who signed a contract with Burnley last summer and is described by the club as a “tenacious takeover player.”

It was with Gore that Martial had an argument.

Simon Malloch of The Mirror reports that after a hard tackle by the young man, “Martial allegedly pounced and caught the teenager, who is said to have stood his ground against the 26-year-old striker.”

“The couple was separated, and Gore was told by Ten Hag and his staff that wrestling with the stars of the first team is prohibited in training games.”

Malloch adds: “It is believed that Martial apologized to the young man, and Gore was happy to reconcile.”

Malloch points out that although the confrontation led to a temporary suspension of the session, everything was soon resolved, and there is nothing more to it.

Indeed, the quarrel is compared to the conflicts that regularly occur with young people who are so eager to impress the manager.

Martial is an important player for Ten Haga, especially now, after Cristiano Ronaldo’s explosive interview with Piers Morgan.

The Frenchman has struggled to stay fit all season, which may explain his reaction to Gore’s tackle. Fortunately, this has been resolved.