Anthony Mackie agrees with Tarantino’s comments about Captain America: “Marvel means the death of a movie star.”

“Marvel has meant the death of the movie star”

Anthony Mackie said he agrees with Quentin Tarantino about Captain America in a repeat interview.

The actor who played the Falcon/Captain America in The Falcon and the Winter Soldier and in the Marvel cinematic universe more broadly, spoke about the rise of Marvel in 2018 in a video that is now reappearing.

As many have criticized Quentin Tarantino for his recent comments about the MCU, it was noted that Maki shared many of the same views at the 2018 Comic-Con in London, according to Yahoo! Films.

“There are no movie stars anymore,” Maki explained. “For example, Anthony Mackie is not a movie star. Sokol is a movie star. And that’s what’s weird.

“It used to be with Tom Cruise, Will Smith, Stallone and Schwarzenegger, when you went to the movies, you went to the movie with Stallone. You went to see a movie about Schwarzenegger. And now look: X-Men. So the evolution of a superhero meant the death of a movie star.”

Maki continued, “It’s just a different time now. [Hollywood makes] films for a certain audience, not just making good films. And that’s why people stopped going to the movies, because most movies suck.”

In an interview with the podcast 2 Bears, 1 Cave, Tarantino said that Hollywood lacks movie stars because of the “marvelization” of the industry.

“Part of the marvelization of Hollywood is that… you have all these actors who have become famous playing these characters,” Tarantino said.

“But they’re not movie stars. Right? Captain America is a star. Or Thor is a star. I mean, I’m not the first one to say that. I think it’s been said a million times… but, you know, it’s these franchise characters that become stars.”

Tarantino, known for directing films such as “Mad Dogs” and “Django Unchained,” recently defended the use of the N-word in his projects.