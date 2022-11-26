Anthony From Manchester United Missed Training in Brazil Due to Illness

Manchester United winger Anthony missed Friday’s training session with the Brazilians due to illness.

The United striker has joined the growing list of dismissals by Selecao, who will also not be able to count on the services of right-back Danilo and Neymar in their next game against Switzerland.

Neymar and Danilo have already been eliminated from the group stage.

Along with Anthony, Allison from Liverpool and Lucas Paquette from West Ham also missed team training sessions.

The Mail reports on the failure due to the illness of the United player: “Brazil is monitoring the physical form of striker Anthony after the Manchester United player reportedly missed training due to illness on Friday.”

“The favourites are sweating now, they will be another missing player in the game against Switzerland on Monday.

“At this stage it is unclear how serious the illness is, but Tite hopes that he will be able to call the 22-year-old on Monday.”

The former Ajax star missed United’s last few games before the World Cup break due to injury. According to The Mail, the problems are not perceived as related.

Anthony came on as a substitute in Brazil’s magnificent 2-0 opening match against Serbia. He played ten minutes and replaced Neymar.

Without Neymar, Anthony could have a huge opportunity to become a starter in the remaining group games against Switzerland and Cameroon.

If Antony is not deemed good enough to start, it is likely that Tite will turn to one of his many alternative players, such as Rodrigo, Gabriel Martinelli and Gabriel Jesus.

Let’s hope Anthony can get rid of his illness and make himself available for selection on Monday.