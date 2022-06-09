Anthony Edwards of Top Gun reacts to how “Top Gun: Maverick” handled the legacy of his character Goose: “Mission Accomplished”

Goose and Maverick forever! OG Top Gun star Anthony Edwards revealed what he really thinks about Top Gun: Maverick, and whether Tom Cruise told him anything in advance.

The actors of the TV series “The Best Shooter”: where are they now?

“People had a certain feeling about the original movie, and this [Top Gun: Maverick] does exactly what they felt when they saw it for the first time, only more,” Edwards, 59, told Entertainment Tonight on Thursday, June 9, at the 2022 Tribeca Film Festival. “As I said to Tom, ‘Mission accomplished.’ They did it.”

The California native, who played Nick “Gus” Bradshaw in the 1986 film alongside Pete “Maverick” Mitchell from Cruise, added: “They really did it. It took a lot of work. He had the feel, he had the tone, he had what people wanted.”

“Best Shooter: Maverick”: Tom Cruise’s Most Successful First Weekend

Fans of the original action movie remember Edwards’ playful character, a Maverick co-pilot at school who tragically died during an exercise when they had to leave the plane. Although the Goose did not magically come back to life in the sequel, his memory continued to live in various ways.

In addition to photos of Goose and Maverick’s memories of their time together at Top Gun training, the character’s son, Bradley “Rooster” Bradshaw (Miles Teller), is starring in the 2022 film.

“This is the biggest movie I’m doing that I’ve never had to show up for work in, so it was fun,” Edwards joked Thursday.

In “The Best Shooter,” Goose was married to Carol (Meg Ryan), but she was also absent from the new film as it was revealed that she had died off-screen. However, Maverick’s #1 competitor, Tom “Iceman” Kazansky (Val Kilmer), did play a cameo role.

In the latest film, Maverick is called upon to train a new group of the Navy’s best pilots more than 30 years after he graduated from an elite academy at the top of his class. New characters include Natasha “Phoenix” Trace (Monica Barbaro), Jake “The Executioner” Seresin (Glen Powell) and Mickey “Fanboy” Garcia (Danny Ramirez).

Edwards said that although he did not attend the world premiere of the film “The Best Shooter: Maverick,” 59-year-old Cruz made sure that he received a special preview.

“If you take the first step, you’re lucky,” the ambulance graduate explained Thursday, adding, “I’m lucky Tom called me. He showed it to me personally.”

He continued, “So we actually saw it at the Dolby Cinema here in New York with the best sound, and there were only eight of us watching it. It was amazing.”

“Best Shooter: Maverick” is already in theaters.