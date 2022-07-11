Anthony Anderson Explains Why He Decided to Leave Law & Order after Just One Season

It is likely that some fans of “Law and Order” were surprised when it turned out that the revival would lead to the loss of the main star in the person of Anthony Anderson. This came shortly after NBC broke the exciting news of the season 22 extension for the show. The audience seemed to enjoy watching the Children. Kevin Bernard is back on the case with Jeffrey Donovan’s detective. Frank Cosgrove, and they may have questions about his departure. On that note, Anderson has now explained exactly why he decided to leave the legal drama after just one season.

Before leaving, the veteran actor praised his return to the role of Det. Bernard. He even said it helped him cope with the end of his sitcom “Black,” which ended after eight seasons on the air. So one would think that he would just stay with a proven and faithful procedural. However, the 51-year-old actor seems to be aiming for more original content, judging by his ET comments.:

I wanted to go away and create more shows like Black-ish, create things I own and do something a little different.

It’s true that blackness allowed Anthony Anderson, who starred in OG L&O for two years, to do some things on television that were a little more innovative. He was also a comedy producer, so you can understand why he had a desire for the creative freedom he had in this series.

Although he’s retired from NBC drama, that doesn’t mean the star is done with more dramatic projects. In fact, the host of “Telling the Truth” reported that he and his production team are currently buying another TV drama:

We’re going to present another drama called “Wonderful”, which I’m very excited about, so I’m looking forward to seeing what happens.

So it looks like the star is already in the know when it comes to his next project. Judging by his feelings, it may seem that he always planned the revival of “Law and Order” for only one season. Ultimately, one could say that it was nice for him to switch from comedy to drama for a while after eight seasons of Andre Johnson playing.

And although he is no longer in the series, his influence is still felt. His former Law & Order co-star Jeffrey Donovan spoke about Anthony Anderson’s departure and said he appreciated how his role helped draw attention to the series, and also said he would miss working with the actor. Co-star Odel Halevi also said she had an “incredible” experience working with Anderson. So, although Anderson has a reliable replacement in the person of Mehkad Brooks, he will certainly be missed.

Viewers will have to wait and see if Miraculous gets an order for a pilot or a series, but hopefully it works out and we’ll see more of Anthony Anderson on the small screen. In the meantime, you can catch him as a Child. Kevin Bernard in the 21st season of the TV series “Law and Order” or Andre Johnson in black, subscribing to Peacock and Hulu respectively. And wait for the 22nd season of the legal drama, which will premiere on September 22 on NBC at 20:00 Eastern time.