Anthem will continue its reboot with new leaders

The march of Casey Hudson and Mark Darrah has repositioned the pieces in BioWare, which continues to develop its main projects.

Nothing to herald the resignation of two of BioWare’s most important pillars. The Canadian studio announced through an official blog post that veteran Casey Hudson, general manager of the studio, and Mark Darrah, producer of Dragon Age, had decided to resign from their position at the company. As a consequence, Christian Dailey, the hitherto head of the Anthem reboot, will go on to lead the Dragon Age 4 team. And what will happen to BioWare’s online game? For now, keep going, as Dailey himself has confirmed.

According to the developer, the reins of the project have passed to other people, although he has not specifically named his replacement in the position. “Thank you all for the love and enthusiasm you have shared with me,” he wrote on the social network Twitter. Dailey has wished the best for both Casey Hudson and Mark Darrah, while acknowledging the important responsibility of taking charge of the Dragon Age saga. “A tough decision, but it was easier because Anthem’s talented team and leadership are in place.”

BioWare, a study with problems

The failure of Mass Effect Andromeda was a mirror of what was happening at BioWare. After years without a new intellectual property, the main team launched Anthem, the title called to redeem a studio in low hours. However, the happiness was short-lived, as the title was released without a clear roadmap, which soon ostracized it. Development issues came to light later, ultimately resulting in a complete rethink by a small team. Dragon Age 4, meanwhile, has suffered at least one reboot since its development began.

BioWare’s next video game is Mass Effect: Legendary Edition, a remastering of the first three games that will be released in spring 2021 for PS4, Xbox One and PC. In addition, a team led by Mac Walters is working on a new installment of the saga.



