Ant-Man Technology Could Create Marvel’s Most Terrifying Weapon

Warning: Spoilers for Punisher War Journal: Blitz #1 is ahead!

It’s no secret that Ant-Man Hank Pym has one of the most volatile technologies in the Marvel universe, but in the hands of the Punisher, Pym’s technology can be used to create weapons so deadly and bloody that only Frank Castle could come up with it.

The Punisher has a reputation as Marvel’s most ruthless killer, and regardless of his morals, he is undoubtedly good at what he does. Since the Punisher became the leader of the Hand, his killings have become even more aggressive and effective. With a seemingly endless army of hand-killers at his disposal, Castle enters battle zone after battle zone as a ruthless general, destroying opponents wherever they arise. Along with his army, Castle began using some advanced technology to gain the upper hand over his enemies.

In the Punisher’s War Magazine: Blitz #1, written by Thorunn Gronbeck and Lan Medina, Castle and Ruka discover that they are hunting for a Hate-monger, a white supremacist speculating on war, who in the process has to break through his thugs who kill citizens. Throughout the battle, the Punisher uses Pym’s grenades to alter the terrain, using Hank Pym’s resizing technology to enlarge the statue to turn it into a sniper post. While this is a cool moment of ingenuity, Castle will think for a second about his own application of Pima technology: bullets. Containing Pym particles inside, the bullets pierced the skin and released embigged particles inside the body, causing internal organs and bones to expand — and explode the target from the inside.

This weapon is absolutely terrible, so much so that the Punisher even admits that it will most likely be banned from being used in combat zones (although, as he notes, “we will use it anyway”). This idea not only highlights that the Punisher is a brutal killer, it serves as a reminder of how dangerous Pym particles can be. The proprietary invention of Hank Pym is simple in execution, but has an infinite number of possible uses, in addition to making the user very small or very large. The second Ant-Man, Scott Lang, used canisters of Pym particles to change the size of other objects, which is an early example of using particles as weapons. Even in the MCU, where Ant-Man technology is often used for visual jokes, the villain from Ant-Man (2015), Darren Cross, is apparently killed by being squeezed into his Yellow Jacket suit until he is eventually crushed by it.

The shocking death of Cross, however, has nothing to do with the Punisher’s idea of atom control technology. Frank Castle’s history as a war veteran and vigilante killer, as well as his current time as the leader of the Hand, make the Punisher a prime candidate for the introduction of advanced military technology, much like Pym was during the Avengers in the 60s and 70s. In the hands of morally gray characters like Hank Pym’s Ant-Man and the Punisher, it’s easy to see that Pym particles are one of the most dangerous weapons in the Marvel universe.