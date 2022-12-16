“Ant-Man” Director Explains Why He Wanted “Quantomania” to Be Much Bigger Than The Two Previous Films

The Marvel cinematic universe is a giant place where various franchises occupy their corners. The next long-awaited upcoming Marvel movie to be released in theaters will be Ant-Man and Peyton Reed’s Wasp: Quantum Mania, which looks like a blockbuster on a truly epic scale. And the director recently explained why he wanted the triquel to be much bigger than the two previous films. It’s good that Scott has the abilities of a Giant Man.

All three Ant-Man films were directed by Peyton Reed, so he definitely knows Paul Rudd’s franchise well. But the footage of “Quantum Mania” looks much crazier than the first two films, and also represents the next big MCU villain in the person of Kang the Conqueror Jonathan Majors. Reed recently spoke with EW about the upcoming blockbuster, where he explained why he wanted to raise the stakes in his third Marvel installment. According to him,

People thought, “Oh, these are funny little taste cleaners after the giant Avengers movie.” For this third one I said: “I don’t want to be a sky purifier anymore.” I want to be a big Avengers movie.”

The first two Ant-Man films were definitely lighter, but that doesn’t seem to apply to Quantum Mania. And this is according to the plan of the franchise director, who was ready to leave with his famous property. We’ll just have to wait and see what twists he has up his sleeve when the movie comes out in February.

Peyton Reed’s comments will no doubt be true for avid Marvel fans who watch every new movie in theaters. The first Ant-Man movie was the final part of the second phase after the explosive events of Avengers: Age of Ultron. Meanwhile, the sequel “Ant-Man and the Wasp” became the first film to follow “The Avengers: Infinity War” and Thanos’ click. Now it looks like Reed is ready to make the next big movie, not just follow it.

Later in the same interview, Peyton Reed explained how he relied on the concept of the quantum world in Ant-Man 3. This place still remains so mysterious, and we will finally delve into it for an aptly named sequel. Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantum Mania. He shared why this was an exciting change, saying:

In the first we presented the idea of the Quantum World, we kind of plunged into it, and in the second even more so. But we obviously left a lot of questions unanswered. We wanted to go in a different direction and create an epic film, the main part of which takes place in the quantum world. It was really exciting for me because the other two films are set in San Francisco, and in this one we were creating this incredibly complex subatomic world, all the environments, ecosystems, creatures and creatures inhabiting this world.

Sign me up. It seems that various Marvel fandom questions about the quantum world can simply be answered in Ant-Man 3. This includes more information about what happened when Janet Van Dyne Michelle Pfeiffer spent years in a subatomic setting. We remind you that you can watch the trailer of the movie below:

The stakes certainly seem high, especially because Ant-Man doesn’t seem strong enough to fight an enemy like Kang the Conqueror (unless he goes with that viral ass). These limited shots show that he looks pretty beaten up, although he has support in the form of a Wasp, as well as his daughter Cassie. Let’s hope the entire cast survives this upcoming adventure.

“Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantum Mania” will be released in theaters on February 17. In the meantime, check out the release dates of films for 2023 to plan trips to the cinema for the New Year. And it looks like the upcoming movie will have a big impact on the overall universe as a whole.