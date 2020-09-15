Ant-Man 3: Lovecraft Country actor joins cast

Jonathan Majors, protagonist of the Lovecraft Country series, was cast to play one of the main roles of Ant-Man 3. According to the North American portal Deadline, the actor is expected to play the great villain Kang the Conqueror.

According to the sources of the page, as well as other heroes and antagonists of the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU), the character must have a different origin from the comics. Therefore, it should appear only in the next film in the franchise.

Who is Kang the Conqueror?

Kang the Conqueror is one of the characters created by the excellent duo Stan Lee and Jack Kirby in the 1960s. Using the name Rama-Tut, his first appearance took place in the 19th edition of the Fantastic Four comic released in 1963.

At the time, it was presented as an entity that has the ability to travel through time. As well, he would have a connection with Nathaniel Richards, a descendant of Reed Richards / Mr. Fantastic.

Since then, Kang has faced Thor, Spider-Man and even the Avengers team. Because of this, he has “Super Villain” status and is equated with Thanos – the MCU’s last major antagonist. However, Marvel Studios can use it in theaters in a different way from what is usually depicted in comics.

About Homem-Ant 3

In addition to Jonathan Majors’ MCU debut, Ant-Man 3 will feature the return of Paul Rudd as the protagonist hero and Evangeline Lily as the Wasp. Meanwhile, Peyton Reed, director of the first two plots, runs the production again.

To date, Marvel Studios has yet to reveal the possible launch window for the next feature film of the hero.



