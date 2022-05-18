Ant Ansted Appears to dig up ex-Wife Kristina Haak, referring to her using Hudson’s son as a “puppet”

Cast a shadow? Ant Ansted applauds Internet trolls — and, perhaps, in the process disses ex-wife Kristina Hall (nee Haak).

43-year-old Ansted responded to the hater via Instagram on Tuesday, May 17, after they accused the owner of Wheeler Dealers of using Hudson’s son, whom he shares with 38-year-old Hall, for questionable purposes.

“I thought you didn’t want your son to be exploited on social media,” a user commented under a photo of Ansted’s dirty football boots.

“Absolutely not,” the native of England replied at the time. “I am for being a child and capturing organic moments in the footsteps of the baby! This is a wonderful diary that you want to keep and review. But being a puppet that is “used” for commercial gain and forced to perform, my stomach starts to hurt. They are, of course, very different xx,” he added, possibly alluding to Hall’s frequent Instagram posts about 2-year-old Hudson.

The comment came less than a month after the TV presenter applied for full custody of Hudson. Anstead, who was married to the Flip or Flop alum for two years before they split in September 2020, claimed Hall did not create a safe environment for their son after she used him for “paid advertising to sell products” during a stay in March 2022. (Anstead also shares daughter Amelie and son Archie with ex-wife Louise Storey, and Hall shares Taylor and Brayden with ex-husband Tarek El Moussa.)

“I [ask] to award me sole legal custody of Hudson or, alternatively, an order prohibiting both Kristina (and me) from using Hudson or the image or image of Hudson in any commercial activity, paid promotion on social networks, on television. or a streaming program, or that could otherwise turn Hudson into a commodity without the explicit prior written consent of both parents in writing,” Celebrity host IOU Joyride asked in an April 28 court ruling.

On the same day, Hall immediately filed a response in Orange County Court. “I read the statement of Mr. “And his confidence that he was unable to protect our son by sharing the time of detention with me.”

The California native also exclusively told us in a statement that she is “deeply saddened by the situation” and “I am a good mom and love my children with all my heart.”

We have confirmed that Ansted’s request for custody was rejected after the court ruled that he had provided “insufficient representation” of evidence in his documents. According to court documents, the judge also stated that Hall was not sufficiently notified of the request. The couple is due to meet with a mediator on June 15 to resolve the disputes before their next hearing, which is scheduled for June 28.