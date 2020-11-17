Answer From Novogratz to Maisie Williams

The Bitcoin tweet thrown by Game of Thrones player Maisie Williams fell like a bomb on the agenda. Mike Novogratz was among those who answered the tweet. Famous investor, BTC price can be based on $ 65 thousand; He said Willams should not hesitate to invest.

Actress Maisie Williams, known for her role as Arya in Game of Thrones, said, “Should I get a long position from Bitcoin?” conducted a survey by asking. One of the respondents to the poll, which has received more than 860,000 votes so far, was famous hedge fund manager Mike Novogratz.

“There are too many new buyers and too little supply so buy it”

Famous investor Mike Novogratz answered Willams’ question with two tweets. The first of these tweets only wrote “of course”. The former hedge fund manager explained why in his other tweet. Novogratz said that he also bought more than $ 15,800 of Bitcoin last night, and that the BTC price will increase to $ 20,000 and even $ 65,000.

Novogratz stated that the network effect has come into play and that the price increase will accelerate. Saying that there are tons of new people buying bitcoin, Novogratz added that there are limited and few supplies. Finally, he answered the famous actor’s question by saying “So YES, buy it”.

Elon Mask and Barry Silbert also answered

Tesla CEO Elon Musk chose to answer the survey in a fun way. Musk replied “Toss a bitcoin to ur Witcher”, referring to the generic soundtrack of the famous TV series The Witcher broadcast on the Netflix platform.

Another of those who answered the survey was Barry Silbert, one of the well-known names in the cryptocurrency world. Silbert proposed to Willams Grayscale Investments, a subsidiary of the Digital Curency Group, of which he is the founder and CEO. Although those who say “buy” are behind in the last situation in the survey, even the fact that the results are almost on par is considered a victory for the cryptocurrency industry.



