Another Tomb Raider Reboot Is Coming For a Single-Player Game

Amazon Games is releasing another Tomb Raider reboot game.

The new installment of the franchise, developed by Crystal Dynamics, marks a collaboration between the two sides and will be a “single-player adventure based on narrative.”

In a joint statement obtained by Video Games Chronicle, it says: “It incorporates all the elements that have made Tomb Raider one of the most revered franchises in gaming, giving players control over the confident and multidimensional heroine Lara Croft in an environment that rewards exploration and creative path-finding. , with mind-blowing puzzles to solve and lots of enemies to face and defeat.”

Christoph Hartmann, vice president of Amazon Games, added: “Tomb Raider is one of the most beloved mind games in entertainment history. Amazon Games is committed to offering players the highest quality games from the best developers for a wide variety of platforms and genres, and we are proud to work with this legendary developer and franchise.

“Our team is incredibly excited to collaborate with the talented and visionary Crystal Dynamics team to present the next chapter of the Lara Croft saga to players around the world.”

Earlier this year, Crystal Dynamics took control of Tomb Raider along with Legacy Of Kain and Deus Ex.

Scott Amos, head of Crystal Dynamics studio, added about the new game: “After acquiring Embracer, Crystal Dynamics has an exceptional opportunity to redefine what a publishing relationship is for Tomb Raider.

“Transformation is what we are looking for, and with Amazon Games we have found a team that shares our creative vision, ambitions and values for the Lara Croft universe across the full spectrum of possibilities.

“They have a unique opportunity to rewrite what publishing and development collaboration is, and we are committed to paving this new path together, starting with the creation of the biggest and best Tomb Raider game!”