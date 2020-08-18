Another surprise suitor appeared for TikTok

TikTok’s prospect of divesting US operations seems to have whetted the appetite of many large companies. It is said that a new one has joined these companies. Oracle is also interested in TikTok, according to The Financial Times.

It is said that Oracle, one of the giants in the corporate software field, has already started negotiations with ByteDance, the owner of TikTok. It is stated that Oracle acted with investment companies such as General Atlantic and Sequoia Capital in this process; It was stated that the offer covers TikTok’s operations in the USA, Canada, Australia and New Zealand.

US President Donald Trump gave ByteDance a 90-day deadline for the sale of the US operation last Friday. Oracle’s billionaire founder Larry Ellison is known to openly support Trump in the tech world. However, it remains unknown whether this will make Oracle a suitable candidate for TikTok acquisition.

Before the Oracle claim on TikTok, Microsoft’s name stood out as the strongest candidate. It is necessary to see how the process, which seems quite complex in legal and technical terms, will end. However, it will not be a surprise to hear the names of other potential suitors until Trump’s deadline expires.



