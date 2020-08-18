Another surprise name wanting to buy TikTok!

New developments continue to occur regarding TikTok’s presence in the United States, presented by Chinese ByteDance. Some time ago, it was revealed that various companies wanted to buy TikTok. Now, new claims have emerged that there is a meeting between Oracle and TikTok, which does not have direct communication with the end consumer.

Talks are in progress between Oracle and TikTok

A new name emerged after ByteDance had to sell TikTok to an American company for 90 days, according to new information recently. Oracle, which is among the important companies of America in software, has been the third American company that has been stated to be interested in purchasing so far.

To remind you, after the decision of TikTok to be banned in the United States, allegations were made that Microsoft would buy TikTok first, and then Microsoft confirmed these interviews with its official blog post. Later, statements came from Bill Gates that Microsoft should not buy TikTok.

Later, it was claimed that Twitter, which was more related to TikTok, had interviews with TikTok. As a matter of fact, it is now stated that talks were held between Oracle and TikTok as a third name.

Although new names have emerged regarding the purchase negotiations, it is still not known whether TikTok will be completely purchased or only its work in the United States is desired. However, how much payment is prepared to be made is also one of the curious details that have not yet been answered.



