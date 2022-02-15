Another Support for Shiba Inu: SHIB Will Now Be Available on Popular Platform!

Known as the first platform that allows NFT and metaverse spending to be made with debit cards, Mover company announced that they will now have the trio of Shiba Inu tokens SHIB, LEASH and BONE on their platform. Thus, on the Mover platform, investors will be able to buy and shop Shiba Inu tokens with their debit cards.

NFT Spend with Card

On the Mover platform, investors can keep the reward tokens and other assets they collect from various metaverse events in a single balance and link this balance to a personalized card. In addition, there are many cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum (ETH), Magic Internet Money (MIM), Olympus DAO (OHM), Frax Coin (FRAX) on this platform, apart from Shiba Inu. Apart from these, the platform also offers investors an additional savings of up to 6.58% for every transaction they make on the platform.

With the increasing popularity of NFT and metaverse, NFT and metaverse spending with debit cards, which is one of the requirements in the crypto ecosystem, is carried to higher levels with the entrepreneurship of Mover. With Mover’s new card service, investors can shop as they wish wherever Visa cards are accepted. In other words, investors can use this card in thousands of NFT and metaverse stores with coins supported by Mover. In addition, Mover also allows NFT loans by partnering with DropsDAO, helping many investors to earn passive income on the digital assets they buy.

By the way, what about SHIB?

SHIB, which also provides an entrance to the metaverse universe, is among the joke coins loved by many investors. The fact that Shiba Inu started selling land in the metaverse both attracts great attention in the metaverse universe and analysts convey that they think positively for the future of Shiba Inu tokens. On the other hand, while the big SHIB burning took place yesterday on February 14, investors are waiting for new burns to come. In addition, the 58% increase in the market value of SHIB makes its investors happy and SHIB lovers think that SHIB will gradually gain value.