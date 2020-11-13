Another state bank opened a Bitcoin trading platform

Belarusbank, the largest bank in Belarus, has opened a cryptocurrency trading platform in partnership with White Bird.

According to Prime Press from local media, the state-owned Belarusbank, the largest bank in Belarus, has partnered with a cryptocurrency company called White Bird to offer cryptocurrency buying and selling services with Visa payment cards.

For now, citizens of Russia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Armenia and Kyrgyzstan, which are the countries of the Eurasian Economic Union, benefit from the service. The platform, accessible via Whitebeard.io, is advertised as “the first and only legal crypto-fiat clearing service of the Eurasian Economic Union countries”.

Citizens of these countries; As of today, they can buy and sell Bitcoin in Russian Ruble, Belarus Ruble, Euro or US Dollar on the platform developed in cooperation with Belarusbank.

The service is planned to expand to more countries and add more cryptocurrencies in the future. Additionally, it is aimed to provide a range of additional services at the intersection of traditional economy and innovative financial technologies.

99.95 percent of the bank is owned by the State Property Committee, and this institution has been partnering with White Bird since 2018.

As of 2018, 20 thousand 675 people were working within the body of Belarusbank, a well-established bank established in 1922.

In recent weeks, DBS, the largest individual and commercial bank of Singapore, also owned by the state, announced that it will open an exchange where cryptocurrencies can be purchased with fiat money, and that Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, Ethereum and XRP will be listed in the first place. At the beginning of November, the Swiss branch of the big Russian bank Gazprombank received the approval for the Bitcoin trading and custody service.



