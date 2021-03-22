Another sign for the new iMac! here are the details

Apple recently stopped selling iMac Pro. Now it turns out that both configurations of the 21.5-inch iMac will join the Pro at retirement. According to the new situation highlighted by MacRumors, 512 GB and 1 TB SSD configurations of the 21.5-inch iMac are no longer available for purchase. Only 256 GB SSD and 1 TB Fusion drive versions can be purchased from Apple’s website.

As of last month, both configurations appeared to be out of purchase on Apple’s website, but at the time it was unclear whether this was a supply issue or a permanent halt to the two options. However, MacRumors states that now both 512 GB and 1 TB SSD options have been removed from the iMac configuration page.

There has been talk of a major iMac design revamp for a while now. Apple is expected to replace the 27-inch and 21.5-inch versions of the iMac with a redesigned iMac, and will likely also refresh the Mac Pro this year. Last January, Bloomberg stated that the updated model will have a flat back design and that the “chin” part under the screen will also be eliminated.

As the company continues to move away from Intel chips, the new iMacs are expected to use Apple silicon chips.