Another share from ZTE for Axon 20 5G

ZTE Axon 20 5G will be officially unveiled on September 1. The Axon 20 5G has already managed to attract great attention as it will be the world’s first phone with a front camera built into the screen.

It was clearly seen in ZTE’s posts that the Axon 20 5G will have a notchless display. In the latest video shared by the company on Weibo, the notch-free screen design of the phone stands out.

Here, the different cameras on the screen are swallowed one by one by the reptile on the screen. The shutter sound as the 16-second video finishes also indicates that the ZTE wants to draw attention to the position of the front camera.

A photo shared by ZTE this week showed that the Axon 20 5G will have a four-sensor camera system on the back. According to the information in TENAA’s database, the main camera in this system will be the 64-megapixel sensor. 8, 2 and 2 megapixel sensors will also complete the system.

TENAA’s database also sheds light on other features of Axon 20 5G. The features of the phone include a 6.92-inch Full HD + resolution OLED screen, a fingerprint scanner built into the screen, a 32-megapixel front camera, up to 12 GB of RAM, up to 256 GB of internal storage and a 4120 mAh battery. The Snapdragon 765G processor is expected to take place at the heart of the smartphone.

It will not be surprising to hear new details about the ZTE Axon 20 5G before the promotional event to be held on September 1.



