Another screen leak for Oppo Find X3 Pro

The Oppo Find X3 Pro will appear in front of users with an AMOLED display manufactured by Samsung. It is seen that the refresh rate of this screen with LPTO back panel will vary between 5 and 120 Hz.

According to the share of the famous sensor Ice Universe; Also known as E4, this panel will offer 10-bit color support. Find X3 Pro will be one of the first non-Samsung devices with LPTO panel. The first device to bear this title seems to be the OnePlus 9 Pro to be introduced today.

The 6.78-inch AMOLED display on the Oppo Find X3 Pro is expected to have a resolution of 1440p. The screen of the OnePlus 9 Pro is said to have these features. While previous leaks indicated that the refresh rate will range from 10 to 120 Hz, the recent leak indicates a slightly different situation.

Oppo Find X3 Pro will appear before users with two 50-megapixel rear cameras. Of these, the Sony IMX766 sensor carrier is expected to be the main camera and the other to act as an ultra wide-angle camera. 4500 mAh battery, 65W SuperVOOC 2.0, ColorOS 11 and Android 11 are also counted among the phone’s features.