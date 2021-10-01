Another Piece Of Land Thrown On Internet Explorer

Another soil is being thrown on the Internet Explorer browser, which has exceeded its life span. Soon Google will not open with this browser.

Internet Explorer 11, released in 2013, is the last version of Microsoft’s browser that was left to die. Although this browser gives you trouble on 90 percent of the internet, you can still browse a few sites without any problems. Of course, if you still use this old technology, we have one more bad news for you.

Internet Explorer 11 will no longer open Google

Although there is almost no one using Internet Explorer, it can come in handy in an emergency. If you cannot use any browser on your Windows computer, you may need Internet Explorer to fix the situation. Although Microsoft Edge replaces Explorer with the latest updates of Windows, this scenario can still occur in older versions.

For whatever purpose, there aren’t many sites you can access when you open Internet Explorer anymore. Because Google will no longer be supported, which will make it very difficult to find what you are looking for. The best thing you can do at this point is to search for an up-to-date browser using alternative search engines.

Market share still around 5%

This browser, which does not support any current standards, has a market share of around 5 percent despite the 8 years that have passed. This shows that it is close to Firefox, which is around 7 percent. However, despite the statistics, Internet Explorer is not an active browser, it was installed on Windows 10 until early 2021 and was present in systems as a ghost version of the Microsoft Edge browser.