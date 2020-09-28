Another new option for Xiaomi Redmi 9A

The Xiaomi Redmi 9A, which attracts attention with its large screen and large battery, was introduced in the past months. In the first place, 3 GB of RAM and 32 GB of internal storage were offered for the phone. The phone was later released in India as Redmi 9i with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage.

Xiaomi’s updates on the Redmi 9A were not limited to this. The company unveiled a new version of the smartphone with 6 GB of RAM and 128 GB of internal storage in its homeland China.

There is only one camera on the back of the Redmi 9A. 1080p video can be recorded with this 13 megapixel camera with f / 2.2 aperture. In the drop notch on the screen, there is a 5 megapixel camera.

At the heart of the smartphone is the Helio G25 processor. The 5000 mAh battery provides the phone with the energy it needs. This battery, which has 10W charging support, is charged through the micro USB port.

Xiaomi Redmi 9A with 6 GB of RAM will be available in China tomorrow for 999 yuan.



