Another new entry level smartphone from LG

LG adds a new one to the options it offers in the entry segment with its phone named Q31. At the heart of the smartphone is MediaTek’s Helio P22 processor. This processor is accompanied by 3 GB of RAM. 32 GB of internal storage can be expanded with a microSD card.

There are two cameras on the back of the smartphone. The 13-megapixel main camera is complemented by a 5-megapixel camera with a 120-degree viewing angle. There is also a 5-megapixel camera in the drop-shaped notch on the phone’s screen.

It only weighs 145 grams and weighs 147.9 x 71 x 8.7 mm. The Q31 is a very light and small phone. This means there isn’t much room for a large battery in the phone. The LG Q31 is powered by a 3000 mAh battery. This battery is charged via the microUSB port.

LG Q31 will be available in South Korea on September 25th. The price tag of the phone, which is only available in silver color, will write 209 thousand won.



