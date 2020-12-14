Another new concept phone design from Oppo

Oppo recently exhibited its concept phone with expandable screen called X 2021. The company is not expected to turn this phone into a product that will meet the end user in the short term. However, this does not prevent Oppo from working on different phone designs.

Together with the Japanese design studio Nendo, the Chinese manufacturer has prepared a new phone with a foldable screen. This phone, which has a slide design, has three hinges. Thus, it is possible to use the phone in seven different sizes.

In a press release by Oppo, it was stated that this “slide phone” was designed to respond to people’s desire for more functions. The company pointed out that changing the shape of the phone can provide users with the opportunity to perform different functions.

The concept design also includes a pen placed inside the phone. Although Oppo states that it is still time for this design to come true, it is important to consider such innovative moves in order to be prepared for the future.

Oppo and Nendo’s concept designs are not limited to this. The two companies have also designed a fully wireless headset that can wirelessly charge each knob on its own and snap together when not in use.



