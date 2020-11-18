Another Name Added to Billionaires Owning Bitcoin

Mexican billionaire businessman Ricardo Salinas Pliego was the last to announce his admiration for Bitcoin. Ricardo Pliego ranks 165 in Bloomberg’s Billionaire Index and has a net worth of $ 11.8 billion. Salinas is among the five richest people in Mexico.

Salinas, who tweeted about Bitcoin today, described the cryptocurrency as a tool that “protects citizens from state expropriation.” He also announced that 10% of his liquid portfolio is in Bitcoin, and he also advised potential investors to read the award-winning book “The Bitcoin Standard” by Bitcoin educator Saifedean Ammous.

Billionaires Love Bitcoin

The last public statement made by Ricardo Salinas in favor of Bitcoin came at a time when cryptocurrency was trading near an all-time high. As of the time of publication, Bitcoin is trading at $ 18,024 and has a market value of $ 328 billion.

But Salinas isn’t the only billionaire or popular figure to have recently announced his support for Bitcoin. While Bitcoin attempts to reclaim its all-time high, it added its name to an infamous list of rivals that are hard to catch up.

Billionaire hedge fund manager Paul Tudor Jones, Jeffrey Gundlach of DoubleLine Capital, Billionaire philanthropist, Bill Pulte, and Billionaire investor Stanley Druckenmiller have recently announced their admiration and investment in Bitcoin.

Maisie Williams, who starred in the popular TV series “Game of Thrones,” also joined the trend. Williams researched Bitcoin and announced to his followers on Twitter that he had bought some Bitcoin.



