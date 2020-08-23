Another mystery of Satoshi Nakamoto uncovered

Sergio Dermain Lerner, who became famous for researching blocks supposed to be mined by Bitcoin’s inventor Satoshi Nakamoto, has reached a new finding.

Lerner focused on what kind of hardware Satoshi Nakamoto used for mining in his latest research. This is a topic that has been discussed in the cryptocurrency industry for years. Some claimed that Nakamoto used a single computer, while others claimed that he used multiple computers.

In another research finding published last June, Lerner wrote that Satoshi avoided mining during the first five minutes of the block interval for an unknown reason. The researcher stated that the possible reason for this may be that the inventor of Bitcoin wanted to allow other miners to issue blocks and earn Bitcoins for themselves.

In the latest study, Lerner has come to a conclusion that could put an end to the discussion about the type of equipment Satoshi uses. Accordingly, the inventor of Bitcoin did not utilize a mining farm of 50 computers for mining, as claimed by some, but only one computer. So, if Lerner’s findings were correct, Satoshi Nakamoto mined 1.12 million Bitcoins with a computer.

The result of the Bitcoin research also strengthens the thesis that Satoshi Nakamoto is one person, not a team. However, it also disproves Craig Wright’s claim that he was Satoshi Nakamoto, because Wright said he used dozens of computers for mining.

Wright's claim to be the inventor of Bitcoin was also debunked by another person in May.




