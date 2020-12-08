Another mysterious metallic monolith appears in California

By
Kaitlyn Kubrick
-
0

The sequel to the mysterious monoliths continues and a second triangular metallic structure appeared for the second time in California and was discovered last Monday in Santa Clarita.

Mountaineers who regularly go to the Canyon Country Park trail discovered the mysterious monolith on the top of a hill in the mentioned place.

See Also
Kim Kardashian future governor of California? We know more about his political ambitions!

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here