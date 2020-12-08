Another mysterious metallic monolith appears in California

The sequel to the mysterious monoliths continues and a second triangular metallic structure appeared for the second time in California and was discovered last Monday in Santa Clarita.

Mountaineers who regularly go to the Canyon Country Park trail discovered the mysterious monolith on the top of a hill in the mentioned place.

Canyon Country Park in Santa Clarita another Monolith has appeared Nothing mysterious about these objects and this one is actually poorly made. pic.twitter.com/E6LDfmnzCv — Tony (@Mrtdogg) December 7, 2020



