Another monolith appears, this time in Spain

Another mysterious monolith has appeared, this time in Spain. The new metallic specimen has been found in Ayllón, municipality of Segovia.

It has been the town council of the town who has confirmed the appearance, located specifically in the ruins of the church of Santiago, although the reason and the effects of the appearance are unknown.

Spain: New metal monolith appears in the ruins of a church in Ayllon pic.twitter.com/eJbJCVK1kM — sovon chowdhury (@sovonchowdhury6) December 8, 2020

They've found yet another monolith, this time in Ayllón, Spain (a very charming rural town in the Segovia province). They'd just better not let anyone try to restore it; I'd hate to see what "Ecce Monolito" might look like. 😂https://t.co/Msixv1YaR1 — Heidi Backes (@heidibackes1) December 7, 2020

At first, the rumor spread that the authorities had advised not to visit the place, through an alleged statement from the council that warned that “hundreds of people” were coming to the place to photograph it.

The mayor denied that these warnings were real, assuring that there is no such prohibition not to go to see the monolith. She herself claims to have visited it and says that it is a very rudimentary structure, made up of three metal sheets placed on the ground very superficially and that it has already collapsed several times.

The discovery comes after four other similar monoliths have been located, which have been compared with the one that appears in the film “2001: A Space Odyssey” by Stanley Kubrick, shot in 1968 and which revolves precisely around the appearance of a black monolith of extraterrestrial origin.

The first of these metallic monoliths was found in mid-November by a helicopter in a remote and desert area of ​​the state of Utah and was removed at the end of the same week by a group of environmental activists.

A second monolith with a triangular base was found at the end of November on the BatcaDoamnei hill, located in the Romanian city of PiatraNeamt, in the northeast of the country, and it was also removed, although it is unknown who did it.

A third was located last week on a mountain route off the central coast of California, disappearing a day later, and a last in the Netherlands, which is not shiny, but matte.



