Another legend has arrived on Xbox Game Pass

Skyrim Special Edition has arrived to Xbox Game Pass.

When Microsoft bought Bethesda, one of the things that players were thinking about was whether Bethesda games would come to Game Pass. It looks like Microsoft took the first step and opened with The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Special Edition. Skyrim is currently only available on Game Pass for Xbox users, and may come for PC in the upcoming periods.

With the Special Edition, you get renewed graphics and visuals, and you can also access all DLCs in the game with this version. Do not worry players who play the game with mods on PC, there is a mod library of the game on Xbox, so you can mod Skyrim on Xbox as you wish.

