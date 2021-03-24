Another leak for the Motorola Moto G50

Motorola Moto G50 was seen in TENAA documents the other day. Thus, it was possible to get an idea about the design of the smartphone. Today, new photos showing the smartphone have emerged. The notched flat screen and triple rear camera system are once again confirmed by these photos.

The Moto G50 was codenamed Ibiza for a long time. The smartphone will appear before users with blue and gray color options. The fingerprint scanner is located on the back panel, the power button, the volume control keys and the Google Assistant key are also located on the right edge.

In one of the images shared, the lower edge of the phone is partially seen. Here is 3.5 mm. headphone jack is also immediately noticeable. There is also a USB-C jack and speaker grille on the lower edge.

The Motorola Moto G50 will come with a 48-megapixel main rear camera. The “48 MP Quad Pixel” text on the back of the phone also confirms this. It is also known that the smartphone will come out of the box with the Android 11 operating system and will carry a 5000 mAh battery with 10W charging support.