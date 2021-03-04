Another leak for Samsung Galaxy Xcover 5

The first signs of the Samsung Galaxy Xcover 5 were seen recently. New leaks continue to be added to the durable smartphone that has been approved by different institutions.

Galaxy Xcover 5 is expected to be official before the end of this month. The smartphone is said to be sold in Europe for 289 or 299 euros. The new photos leaked on the internet reveal the design of the phone. In these photos, the phone is seen in Graphite Black. It is worth noting that this will be the only color option of the phone.

It is stated that the Galaxy Xcover 5 will come with a 5.3-inch screen with a resolution of 1480 x 720 pixels. The phone, which is said to have IP68 water and dust resistance certification, will also carry MIL-STD 810G military endurance certification.

Samsung’s Exynos 850 processor is expected to be at the heart of the phone. It is stated that this processor will be accompanied by 4 GB of RAM and 64 GB of internal storage. It is said that the storage space can be increased with microSD card support. 16 megapixel rear and 5 megapixel front camera, 3000 mAh battery with 15W charging support are also among the features of the phone.

Samsung Galaxy Xcover 5 will come out of the box with the Android 11 operating system. 147.1 x 71.6 x 9.2 mm. It is stated that the size of the phone weighs 172 grams.